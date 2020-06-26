A decade of blogging

Today marks ten years of blog writing. It’s so crazy to think that this journey started when I was nine, but I can still remember penning my thoughts down into a little pink diary, and then reading it out for Dad as he typed into Microsoft Word. Eventually that diary got filled, and so did the next one. I still have both of them in my possession. We’ve moved houses several times, and a lot of belongings have gotten lost or misplaced, but these books are my own odd little pensieves that I can never let go of.
People say that it’s the little decisions we make that can alter our lives forever, and maybe that’s what happened when I stumbled across that book. Ten years of my life have been documented on this little corner of the internet, and there is a feeling of comfort knowing that these memories will stay safe and treasured for me to look back on. Whenever I go through the posts, I’m hit by nostalgia in the most magical, emotional way possible. The best part is when I reconnect with old friends and the first thing they ask me is about this blog and tell me that they’ve been keeping up for years. It’s the most euphoric thing in the world. That’s the sort of mark I want to leave.
|First page of my first diary I couldn't sketch to save my life We all got into trouble with our class teacher,Shiny ma'am, and ended up in the headmistress's office
