We’ve finally hit 200,000 pageviews! This is so incredibly exciting.
What’s really interesting is that it took seven years to reach 100,000, but only three to reach this new milestone. I don’t know how that happened, but I do know that I’m extremely grateful.
It’s been ten years since we embarked on this journey, and everyone still keeping up with the posts has seen my writing grow with me. When I was little, I hated the fact that my talent was penning things on paper while everyone else could sing and dance on stage. Or that they could run and cross a finish line. That insecurity stuck for a long time, and I could never be proud or confident of anything I wrote. But now I have it in me a little bit of confidence to try and see what my words are worth. Even if it means that not everyone is going to like or appreciate them.
Thank you once again.
